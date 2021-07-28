Betterment LLC Buys 171,176 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Betterment LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 407,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,176 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $40,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYX. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 813.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period.

SPYX traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,196. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $79.40 and a twelve month high of $109.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.62.

