Betterment LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $31,726,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $148.91. 1,383,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,593,854. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $172.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.37.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

