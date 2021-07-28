Betterment LLC Acquires 6,954,095 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,954,095 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 15.0% of Betterment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,982,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after buying an additional 5,065,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,645 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,888,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,421 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,068 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.58. 243,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,843,067. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.03.

