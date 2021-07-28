Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHLB. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $28.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 10,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $284,546.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,166 shares in the company, valued at $408,117.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Conn purchased 5,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,233.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,717. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 30,367 shares of company stock valued at $749,455 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 856.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7,418.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

