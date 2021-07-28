Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 price objective on Centamin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centamin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.59.

CELTF stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. Centamin has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.53.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

