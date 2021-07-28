BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Sees Large Volume Increase

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 25,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 245,726 shares.The stock last traded at $254.61 and had previously closed at $316.93.

Several analysts recently commented on BGNE shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.63.

Get BeiGene alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 0.86.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $97,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total transaction of $1,019,761.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,747,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,825,044.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,876 shares of company stock valued at $29,530,110. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 18.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 1.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 11.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 0.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 2.6% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.