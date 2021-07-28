Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €192.00 by Baader Bank

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) received a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective from Baader Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €179.71 ($211.43).

ETR BC8 opened at €168.05 ($197.71) on Monday. Bechtle has a 1-year low of €143.60 ($168.94) and a 1-year high of €190.70 ($224.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €157.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

