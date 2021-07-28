Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beam Global produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. It produces products for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security. Beam Global, formerly known as Envision Solar, is based in San Diego California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BEEM. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.40.

NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.29 million and a P/E ratio of -35.86. Beam Global has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $75.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 88.15%. The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. Analysts predict that Beam Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $51,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,834.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $702,925. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Beam Global during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Beam Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Beam Global by 86.3% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Beam Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

