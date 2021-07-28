Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Takes $288,000 Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

VNT stock opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.29.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

VNT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.