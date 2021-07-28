Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 86,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $441.51 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $298.78 and a 1 year high of $457.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $424.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

