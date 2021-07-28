Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $559,000 Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 99,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 163,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 27,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, lifted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.21.

ZTS opened at $201.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $203.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.