Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 11.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 13.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 14,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CB shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.88.

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $169.32 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

