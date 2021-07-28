Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 111.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 106.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $109.62 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $119.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -782.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 118,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $9,654,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,402,864.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 81,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $6,590,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,705,438.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,049 shares of company stock worth $41,962,727 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.16.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

