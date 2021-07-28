Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 522 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the first quarter worth $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1,009.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Alteryx by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alteryx alerts:

NYSE:AYX opened at $77.88 on Wednesday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $181.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AYX. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. dropped their price target on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.36.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $799,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,867. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.