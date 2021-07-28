BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,522,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,829 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $249,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 21.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 136,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 24,535 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 12.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 146,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 103.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. 43.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.89%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

