BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for BCB Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 23.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of BCB Bancorp stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $247.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.62. BCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $16.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This is a boost from BCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCBP. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 374,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 65,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,659,000 after acquiring an additional 58,552 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 29,709 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 25,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 23,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

