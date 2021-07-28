Baxter International (BAX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Baxter International to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Baxter International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $82.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.63. Baxter International has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $91.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.55.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

