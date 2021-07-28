Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will post $2.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13 billion. Bausch Health Companies reported sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $8.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $8.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,857,732.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,097,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,185,000 after acquiring an additional 45,717 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 167,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 29,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.08. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

