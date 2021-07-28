Base Protocol (BASE) Price Hits $1.13 on Major Exchanges

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.13 or 0.00002865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $473,883.57 and $524,442.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Base Protocol Coin Profile

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 596,394 coins and its circulating supply is 417,717 coins. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

