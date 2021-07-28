Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF)

Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded Lagardère SCA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.90 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGDDF remained flat at $$24.90 on Wednesday. Lagardère SCA has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $27.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54.

LagardÃ¨re SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: LagardÃ¨re Publishing, and LagardÃ¨re Travel Retail. The LagardÃ¨re Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

