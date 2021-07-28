Barclays PLC Trims Stock Position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 98.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,078,130 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,774 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 359,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 16,429 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 47,642 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other R. R. Donnelley & Sons news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $38,021.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 2,386,726 shares of company stock valued at $14,522,270 in the last ninety days. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RRD stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $425.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.22.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

