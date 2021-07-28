Barclays PLC Sells 5,825,420 Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 99.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,825,420 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kadmon stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $670.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.56. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $5.73.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,103.69% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

