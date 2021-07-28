Barclays PLC Purchases 4,737 Shares of Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) by 159.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Goodrich Petroleum were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 27,941 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $214.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $31.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goodrich Petroleum Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

