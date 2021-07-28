Barclays PLC Purchases 4,626 Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 159.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 15,324 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $651,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 65.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $34,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EARN stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.08. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $136.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 191.35% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. This is a positive change from Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

