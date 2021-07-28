Barclays PLC Purchases 2,765 Shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 160.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in GAMCO Investors were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in GAMCO Investors by 85.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Investors in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Investors in the first quarter valued at about $452,000. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

Shares of GBL opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $749.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.74. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The company had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 3.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $49,643.86. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $64,167.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at $199,543.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,784 shares of company stock worth $3,616,604. 79.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.