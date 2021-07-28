Barclays PLC Has $87,000 Stake in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) by 159.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,591 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ohio Valley Banc were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OVBC. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,587,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OVBC stock opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.99. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $118.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.22.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

