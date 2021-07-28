Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31,782 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Embraer by 134.8% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,575 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Embraer by 125.8% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,059,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,680 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Embraer by 104.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,057,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Embraer in the first quarter valued at about $8,035,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Embraer by 155.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 767,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ERJ shares. Bank of America upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.10 price target on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.72.

Embraer stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Embraer S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

