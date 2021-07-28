Barclays Initiates Coverage on EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on EVCM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 22.15.
NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 17.85 on Monday. EverCommerce has a twelve month low of 16.01 and a twelve month high of 21.00.
About EverCommerce
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.