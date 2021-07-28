Barclays Initiates Coverage on EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EVCM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 22.15.

NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 17.85 on Monday. EverCommerce has a twelve month low of 16.01 and a twelve month high of 21.00.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Sterling bought 5,882 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 99,994.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately 349,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey bought 2,941 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 49,997.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at 299,999. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

