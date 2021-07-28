Barclays Increases The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $305.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $299.00 to $305.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.01% from the company’s previous close.

SHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.44.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $287.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $207.19 and a 52 week high of $293.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.37.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 209.9% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 240.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 11,623 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 11,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 520.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 22,971 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.