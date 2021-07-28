Barclays Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €3.20 Price Target

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) has been assigned a €3.20 ($3.76) price objective by Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 30.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €2.69 ($3.17).

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

O2D opened at €2.45 ($2.88) on Wednesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a fifty-two week high of €2.63 ($3.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €2.31.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.