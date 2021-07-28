Bao Finance (BAO) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $27.53 million and $602,811.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bao Finance has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00036493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00105152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00125553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,714.42 or 0.99621682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002608 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $314.99 or 0.00790137 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

