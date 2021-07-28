Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 292.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,952,000 after buying an additional 1,149,999 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,280,000 after buying an additional 71,443 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 644,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,481,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,541,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

ZYME stock opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $59.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.67.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,508,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

