Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPIB. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. SWS Partners lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 74,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the period. DeGreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 308.8% during the first quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 399,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 301,642 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period.

SPIB opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $37.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67.

