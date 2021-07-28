Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Gatos Silver worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 18.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth about $4,616,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth about $713,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 60.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth about $89,000. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GATO opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, VP Philip Pyle sold 15,000 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $180,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,052.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Luis Felipe Huerta sold 35,785 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $577,927.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,723,967 shares of company stock valued at $38,842,631. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

GATO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

