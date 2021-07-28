Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 3,431 Shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.21% of Caesarstone worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 92,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Caesarstone during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caesarstone by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Caesarstone during the 1st quarter worth about $3,625,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Caesarstone by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesarstone stock opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $442.52 million, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $19.80.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $146.03 million for the quarter. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. This is an increase from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Caesarstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

CSTE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

