Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 3,089 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 215,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 335,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,710,000 after purchasing an additional 126,927 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40,563.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 665,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,167,000 after purchasing an additional 664,026 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 28,919 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $54.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.63. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $55.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

