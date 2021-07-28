Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HARP. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 21,136 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 112,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 154,982 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 19,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 328,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $7,385,107.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 596,359 shares of company stock valued at $13,021,727 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HARP opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $330.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.82. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 428.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on HARP shares. Wedbush cut Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

