Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 66.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $359,000. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,982 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,359.8% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 126,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 117,557 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

GIGB stock opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.63 and a 1-year high of $56.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.