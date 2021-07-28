Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $955,000 Holdings in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.60% of OP Bancorp worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPBK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OP Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

OTCMKTS:OPBK opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

