Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $902,000 Holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.19% of Noodles & Company worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,310,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after buying an additional 61,094 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,584,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after buying an additional 107,130 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,726,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 51,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDLS opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $539.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,114 shares of company stock valued at $90,452. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NDLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

