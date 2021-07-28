Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires Shares of 24,244 SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 97,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.67. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $37.19.

