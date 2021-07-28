Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 3,431 Shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.21% of Caesarstone worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSTE. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Caesarstone in the 1st quarter valued at $3,625,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,054,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,205,000 after purchasing an additional 186,060 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 75,525 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the 1st quarter worth about $1,024,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,741,000 after purchasing an additional 49,010 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesarstone stock opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $442.52 million, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $146.03 million for the quarter. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. This is an increase from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Caesarstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

CSTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

