Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.06

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

TSE BMO opened at C$125.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$126.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.18 billion and a PE ratio of 13.77. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$72.79 and a 12 month high of C$130.40.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8599988 earnings per share for the current year.

BMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$134.00.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

