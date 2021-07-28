Bandera Partners LLC Invests $15.88 Million in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Bandera Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 669,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,879,000. Amkor Technology comprises approximately 6.2% of Bandera Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938,324 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,537,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,303,000 after acquiring an additional 353,363 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,551,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,196,000 after acquiring an additional 123,144 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,816,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,058,000 after buying an additional 587,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,769,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,947,000 after buying an additional 123,998 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 41,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.61. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.47.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.79%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.

In other news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $282,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,537. 58.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

