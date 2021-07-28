Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Gap Up to $13.66

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.66, but opened at $14.08. Banco Macro shares last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 214 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $886.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.28). Banco Macro had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $336.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Macro S.A. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Banco Macro by 21.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Banco Macro by 103.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Banco Macro Company Profile (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

