Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 111 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,046.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $95.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $92.42 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.169 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

