Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 306.5% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of WIX stock opened at $297.24 on Wednesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $213.12 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. Wix.com’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.18.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.