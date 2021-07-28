Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,754,000 after buying an additional 158,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,095,000 after purchasing an additional 25,486 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,400,000 after purchasing an additional 240,454 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,520,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,264,000 after buying an additional 52,543 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $410.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $282.06 and a twelve month high of $415.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $390.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.