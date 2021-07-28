Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $377,000 Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,352,000 after acquiring an additional 709,088 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Pool by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 638,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,493,000 after purchasing an additional 29,726 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Pool by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 479,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,416,000 after acquiring an additional 68,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pool by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Pool by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 387,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,642,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.22, for a total value of $4,352,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,620 shares in the company, valued at $30,735,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,211 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,946. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $471.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.79. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $285.92 and a 52 week high of $478.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $449.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.14.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

