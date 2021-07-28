Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,405 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $978,480.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,293.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,938 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $119.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

